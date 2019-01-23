Baroka coach Nyirenda backs Zesco coach Lwandamina to land a coaching job in the PSL

Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has backed his Zambia countryman George ‘Chicken’ Lwandamina to land a coaching job in SA after the Zesco United coach hinted that he was open to a move to the Absa Premiership.

Zesco mopped the floor with Kaizer Chiefs in home and away triumphs (5-2 on aggregate) in the Caf Confederation Cup that highlighted Lwandamina's tactical prowess.

“He’s a very good coach‚ a very candid man‚ very pragmatic and very intelligent coach‚” said Nyirenda of the Zesco coach.

“I would say he will fit in every team here in the PSL‚ so I can encourage him if he wants and if people want him here I think the world of football is free.

“It’s a global game and I’m one man who’s never solicited that the coaching jobs must be for the locals only because if you know coaching you must cross the borders.