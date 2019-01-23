Usuthu's Nhlanhla Vilakazi on family, music and sport

When he's not on the soccer field, Nhlanhla Vilakazi unwinds by listening to deep house music at home.

Vilakazi is an avid lover of the genre that he pumps from his car and new house in Durban.

"I enjoy deep house music a lot because it is very relaxing and I like to play it when I'm chilling at the house," Vilakazi said.

"Also it depends what kind of mood I am in because sometimes I can play some hip-hop, but deep house is [my] number one."

The 31-year-old relocated to KwaZulu-Natal following his transfer from Free State Stars to AmaZulu last year.

But the industrious midfielder from Watville, Benoni, has ties to eThekwini as it is the hometown of his wife Nqobile.

"My wife grew up here and my kids love it also so I like it here. Everything is going well and we are happy here," he said.

"My kids are in school here [after relocating from Joburg] and they enjoy the beach very much."