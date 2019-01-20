Love potions stoke fires of hate between Tokelo Rantie and ex

Bafana Bafana and former Cape Town City striker Tokelo Rantie allegedly bliksemed his ex-girlfriend after he discovered that she had used muthi on him.

Rantie is reportedly on the radar of Free State police after accusations of assault were levelled against him by his ex, Sibongile Khote.

Khote later withdrew the charges against the soccer star but is said to have reinstated them again this week.

This allegedly came after Khote had told the Parys police officers that he had punched her until she fainted two days before Christmas at his place in Parys, Free State, as reported by Sunday Sun last week.

