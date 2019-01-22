Bafana legend Chippa could have stadium named after him
Speakers at the second memorial service of former Bafana Bafana legend Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga committed to making sure that his legacy lives on beyond the grave.
Masinga, a legend respected by many locally and internationally, was proclaimed as a man of standards, straightforward and humble at all times.
Many speakers at his memorial service at Khuma stadium in Stilfontein, outside Klerksdorp in the North West, said he was the kind of person whose presence was felt even if he was not talking to you.
Realising that a little was done to honour and recognise this legend who secured the country a place at the 1998 World Cup with his famous goal, many speakers said they will make sure that he was recognised.
Masinga died on January 13 after suffering from cancer. His condition was also raised as something that could have been given urgent attention.
Moving forward and accepting that their talks was a little too late, speakers committed to helping Chippa’s children and making sure that his legacy lives on, especially in his home town in Khuma.
North West MEC for sport Sello Lehari said his department was in talks to name the newly built stadium in Khuma after Chippa.
“We will see if we have enough budget so that we can also erect his statue here in Khuma,” he said.
Lehari said Masinga assisted many soccer legends of the North West.
Former soccer player and a friend, Eric September said his passing was painful and sad. “This pain has taught me that grave has no age. We have lost a person who made it easy for every person to play soccer,” he said.
Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane from Mamelodi Sundowns told Masinga’s wife Ntombi Nombewu that the club will take care of the education of Chippa’s three children.
He said immediately when he heard that he was not well, Sundowns pledged money for his treatment.
“But he died before we could give it to him. The money will go to his family but we will also make sure that his children get educated,” he said.
Masinga will be buried in Khuma on Thursday.