Bafana legend Chippa could have stadium named after him

Realising that a little was done to honour and recognise this legend who secured the country a place at the 1998 World Cup with his famous goal, many speakers said they will make sure that he was recognised.

Masinga died on January 13 after suffering from cancer. His condition was also raised as something that could have been given urgent attention.

Moving forward and accepting that their talks was a little too late, speakers committed to helping Chippa’s children and making sure that his legacy lives on, especially in his home town in Khuma.

North West MEC for sport Sello Lehari said his department was in talks to name the newly built stadium in Khuma after Chippa.

“We will see if we have enough budget so that we can also erect his statue here in Khuma,” he said.