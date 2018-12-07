Banyana rely on Mbuli's to get talent

With Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis in France for tomorrow's Fifa Women's World Cup draw, her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli is assigned to scout for new talent at the ongoing Sasol League National Championships at Galeshewe Stadium.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mbuli was not impressed with the quality level at the tournament so far. She didn't hide her feelings, saying she had not seen any notable new performer, except for the already established national team players.

"Eish... it's tough my brother. The gap between the Sasol League and the national team is very big. This is the best from provinces but when you struggle to select players, it shows that there's a problem," said Mbuli.

"I cannot say there's anything special I saw during the course of the week... I would be lying, it's only players that we know from Banyana [who are performing]."