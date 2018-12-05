Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter returned this week from an information-gathering and relationship-strengthening tour of the French clubs where South African players are based.

Baxter visited the clubs of Lebogang Mothiba (RC Strasbourg)‚ Keagan Dolly (Montpellier HSC) and Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC).

“I was visiting some of the clubs that have got our injured players.

"And I went to Strasbourg to see Lebo Mothiba‚ talk to his coach and see how they use him‚” Baxter told TimesLIVE.

“I was in France and did Keagan Dolly‚ Lebo Mothiba and Bongani Zungu.

“Lebogang Phiri [at EA Guingamp] was injured and not playing so I didn’t get to see him this time around.

“I wanted to see Lebo Mothiba’s club because I think he’s going to be an important player for a long time for South Africa.

“I went to Montpellier and met their physiotherapist and got an update on Keagan’s injury. I met Bongani Zungu’s sporting director at Amiens.

“Then I got on the train and travelled two-and-a-half hours to Strasbourg‚ just to watch Lebo Mothiba train and sit with his coach [Thierry Laurey]‚ and sit with his president [Marc Keller] and ask‚ ‘Are you happy with everything – what can we do for you?’

“It was good. And I think that relationship we have there is going to be vital going forward.

“I don’t think Strasbourg will be his final destination – I think he’ll move on. But at the moment he’s delighted with Strasbourg and Strasbourg are delighted with him.”

Baxter returned to the news that Safa have agreed‚ pending government approval‚ to replace Cameroon as next year's Africa Cup of Nations hosts.

He said he would travel to see some of SA's emerging young talent based in Portugal in December or January.

“When I go back [to his home in Sweden] and celebrate Christmas‚ on the way back to SA I’m going to go and visit a few of the younger players like Luther Singh and Thabo Cele in Portugal‚" Baxter said.

“I’ve got to get around and figure out how we can turn these young guys into players we can use for Qatar [the 2022 World Cup].

“I’ve got to see how they’re progressing‚ if are they having any problems at the club that we need to know about?

"How do the clubs see their development‚ do they see them as a No 9 or a No 10?

“I think we need to cooperate on that and the clubs need to be viewed more as a partner and as a friend.

“I’ve tried to do it with the South African clubs‚ and now I need to get around to the European clubs – because very often they can be the stumbling blocks.”