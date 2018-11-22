Tau and Mothiba strike up a lethal partnership

The exciting Bafana Bafana strike partnership between Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba has fans fantasising about whether this could be the duo that will bring back the glory days.

They are the present and the future of the team considering they are both still young.

The 24-year-old Tau and Mothiba, 22, have played a handful of games together in attack and so far the signs are promising.

The first time coach Stuart Baxter paired them together, Bafana recorded their biggest win in history in the 6-0 demolition of Seychelles last month.

Bafana legend Phil Masinga has backed the duo to become one of the most lethal pairings the country has seen.