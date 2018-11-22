Bafana face hard slog before Afcon decider

Bafana Bafana have three months to get their act together and qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

They need a single point from their final qualifier in Group E against Libya on March 22 next year.

Bafana have nine points and Libya have seven.

On Wednesday, Bafana had to again rely on the heroics of Percy Tau, who equalised to earn a 1-1 draw with Paraguay in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in Durban.

Coach Stuart Baxter has said a lot of work will be done in the coming months before that crucial match against Libya.

"The fact that there is three months to the game means we will have to be active. We will have to try to arrange some practice games and reintegrate some of our injured players back into the team.