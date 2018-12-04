Why Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says hosting 2019 Afcon in SA could be bittersweet moment

Baxter said he had not had communication from Safa – who are surely also awaiting confirmation from Caf – yet on whether the Libya game would go ahead if South Africa became hosts.

“You don’t want to sort of turn off the competitive nature of the Libya game because someone’s suddenly give you a free pass‚” Baxter said on Tuesday.

“So for me‚ I would say it [hosting] would be great because our strategy was that the players need to take part in a major tournament as a part of their development.

“But I also don’t want to turn off the competitive nature of the players to go there [to play Libya away‚ probably in Tunisia] in a situation with a knife at their throats and actually get the result that they need.

“So‚ if I’m being really honest‚ I’ve tried to ignore it [the potential hosting]. For the reason that I want to keep preparing for this game as if it’s the one that’s going to take us there.”