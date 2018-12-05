Hospital staff flee in panic as guard stabbed

Frustrations over a shortage of stretchers and an overflowing resuscitation room put the lives of staff at a Gauteng hospital at risk.

Health workers at Leratong Hospital on the West Rand were on the receiving end of two violent attacks at the weekend, one of which left a security guard with stab wounds.

The attack is one of a string of violent incidents that have hit various health facilities in the province this year.

Yesterday, Popi Molebatsi, the matron in charge of Leratong Hospital's trauma and emergency unit, told Sowetan the casualty ward was too small to accommodate the large influx of people in the area.

As a result on Sunday, Molebatsi said, she received a panicked call from staff in the casualty ward telling her that they were being attacked by a group of people who had brought in a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

"I got a call at 5am from the night staff that were on duty. They were very distraught. Their concern was shortage of stretchers and that the resuscitation room was full.

"But because we cannot turn patients away, they accepted a patient from Westonaria coming with a gunshot wound," she said.