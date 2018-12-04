Baroka FC stand on the brink of a first ever major title as they clash with Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s final of the Telkom Knockout.

There is no doubt they go into the decider as underdogs‚ but Baroka are a club who continually defy the odds‚ especially cup competitions‚ and have a rich history of giant-killing acts on the big stage.

They will certainly go in with no fear and as the pressure will be squarely on fancied Pirates to perform‚ Baroka can play their natural attacking game under Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda.

TimesLIVE picks out five players who could be influential performers for them at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

TALENT CHAWAPIWA

The Zimbabwean international winger lives up to his name and has produced a steady stream of eye-catching performances since arriving in South Africa at the start of last season.

Blessed with pace and excellent ball skills‚ he is a real threat out wide for Baroka‚ both as a provider of assists and the odd goal‚ though probably not enough to match his ability.

The sight of him running at the Pirates defenders will be a real worry for opposing coach Micho Sredojevic‚ who will have to hatch a plan to contain the tricky winger.