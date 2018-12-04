Orlando Pirates’ punishing schedule continued as they prefaced their Telkom Knockout final on the weekend with a 2am flight to Seychelles to meet Light Stars in the second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie.

Pirates left from OR Tambo International Airport at 2am on Tuesday morning for a five-hour flight to the main Seychelles island of Mahe‚ then a short‚ 15-minute hop on to Praslin‚ for Wednesday’s match-up‚ where they will enjoy a 5-1 lead.

The Buccaneers‚ the 2013 losing finalists against Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ made their return to Champions League football after a five-year absence in last week’s first leg at Orlando Stadium.

They should expect a comfortable passage through the second leg (kickoff 4pm in the Seychelles‚ 2pm SA time) against the Indian Ocean islanders at Amitie Stadium‚ though coach Milutin Sredojevic said Pirates were leaving nothing to chance.