Downs mull fixture load

Mamelodi Sundowns have a way of making any difficulty seem easy.

Travelling thousands of miles across the continent in CAF competition and returning home to win a fixture in the local league is no sweat for the Brazilians.

Last week they defeated Leones Vegetarianos 2-0 in Equatorial Guinea in the Champions League preliminary round and returned to the country on Friday.

They had one day's rest before delivering a gutsy 2-1 win in the Tshwane derby over SuperSport United on Sunday.

The 2016 African champions secured the victory courtesy of goals from Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay.

Defender Morgan Gould pulled one back for SuperSport United.

On the challenges of travelling long hours and honouring local games, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said: "Thank God we scored early in the first half. We did a

30-hour trip to return on Friday evening and did not have time to prepare for the match [against SuperSport United].

"The only thing we could do is work on the body, get massages for the players."

Tomorrow (7.30pm), Sundowns will be in action again against Leones in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld as they look to take one step closer to the group stages.