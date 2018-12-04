Downs mull fixture load
Mamelodi Sundowns have a way of making any difficulty seem easy.
Travelling thousands of miles across the continent in CAF competition and returning home to win a fixture in the local league is no sweat for the Brazilians.
Last week they defeated Leones Vegetarianos 2-0 in Equatorial Guinea in the Champions League preliminary round and returned to the country on Friday.
They had one day's rest before delivering a gutsy 2-1 win in the Tshwane derby over SuperSport United on Sunday.
The 2016 African champions secured the victory courtesy of goals from Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay.
Defender Morgan Gould pulled one back for SuperSport United.
On the challenges of travelling long hours and honouring local games, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said: "Thank God we scored early in the first half. We did a
30-hour trip to return on Friday evening and did not have time to prepare for the match [against SuperSport United].
"The only thing we could do is work on the body, get massages for the players."
Tomorrow (7.30pm), Sundowns will be in action again against Leones in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld as they look to take one step closer to the group stages.
Mosimane still has to decide whether to change the line-up or stick with more or less the same team.
"I've got two minds on it so I must sleep on it. One side thinks give other players a chance to play but at the same time I want us to keep the momentum of winning because we haven't been convincing in terms of three or four games in a row.
"So we need to keep it going to bring the culture of winning back so that we can take it to the [domestic] league. I don't think they [Leones] can score four goals against us, we would be naughty."
Of the players who need to get a run, Mosimane could turn to Aubrey Ngoma and Toni Silva, who were on the bench on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the CAF competitions, Kaizer Chiefs face Zanzibar's Zimamoto today (5pm) while Orlando Pirates travel to Light Stars in the Seychelles tomorrow. Free State Stars face Rwanda's Mukura Victory tomorrow.