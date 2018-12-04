Kaizer Chiefs’ stuttering season hit a new low on Tuesday when they lost 2-1 to part-timers Zimamoto FC in their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg clash in Zanzibar City.

Chiefs advance to the next round with a 5-2 aggregate success‚ but their defeat in the second leg is among the most humiliating in South Africa’s 25 years of competing in African club competition.

Yussuf Mtuba converted two penalties for the home side‚ taking Chiefs’ tally of spot-kicks conceded to four in their last two games‚ while Lebo Manyama pulled them level in the second half with his first goal for the club.

Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas rested talisman Khama Billiat‚ the hat-trick hero from the first leg‚ but still selected starting XI side with 10 international players‚ left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya the odd one out.