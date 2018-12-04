Kaizer Chiefs hit new lows with defeat to part-timers Zimamoto FC
Kaizer Chiefs’ stuttering season hit a new low on Tuesday when they lost 2-1 to part-timers Zimamoto FC in their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg clash in Zanzibar City.
Chiefs advance to the next round with a 5-2 aggregate success‚ but their defeat in the second leg is among the most humiliating in South Africa’s 25 years of competing in African club competition.
Yussuf Mtuba converted two penalties for the home side‚ taking Chiefs’ tally of spot-kicks conceded to four in their last two games‚ while Lebo Manyama pulled them level in the second half with his first goal for the club.
Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas rested talisman Khama Billiat‚ the hat-trick hero from the first leg‚ but still selected starting XI side with 10 international players‚ left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya the odd one out.
Captain Willard Katsande‚ Manyama‚ Bernard Parker‚ Erick Mathoho‚ and playmakers Siphelele Ntshangase and Hendrik Ekstein‚ all started for the AmaKhosi.
But despite this‚ they contrived to lose to last season's runners-up in the amateur league Zanzibar Premier League.
Zimamoto took the lead shortly before halftime after Ethiopian referee Dawit Asamenew awarded them the first of two penalties in the game which was converted by Mtuba.
Chiefs hit back early in the second half when Parker supplied the assist with a fine pass that was turned home by Bafana Bafana international Manyama.
The South Africans thought they had hit the front soon afterwards when striker Ryan Moon netted‚ again from a Parker ball‚ but the referee ruled out the goal for a foul after consulting with his assistant.
Chiefs lost Mathoho to injury on the hour-mark‚ replaced by Siyabonga Ngezana‚ and fell behind when they conceded a second penalty with 20 minutes to play.
Mtuba again converted‚ beating goalkeeper Virgil Vries from 12-yards and the visitors had their backs to the wall.
They failed to break down their opponents in the remaining minutes though and Zimamoto were able to celebrate a famous win‚ their first in African club competition.
Chiefs will have to wait until Wednesday night to know their next round opponents with Madagascan side Elgeco Plus leading Unidad Malabo from Equatorial Guinea 3-1 from the first leg.
With the second match to be played Malabo‚ the tie is far from over.