Soccer

Manchester City top FIFA's World Cup payout for players who participated in Russia

By Reuters - 04 December 2018 - 15:53
Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) celebrates scoring their second goal for 2-1 during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 1, 2018.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Manchester City will receive the largest payout - £3.9m - from Fifa's Club Benefits Fund for use of the club's players at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The majority of City's squad took part in the tournament and they are one of 416 clubs from 63 Fifa member associations who will receive a payout.

Fifa is paying out a total of £163m in fees to clubs whose players were involved in squads, dependent on how long their national teams stayed in the tournament and including the two-week spell before it got underway.

Tottenham (£3.42m), Chelsea (£3m) and Manchester United (£2.85m) are also in the top-10 recipients along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco.

A total of 38 English clubs will receive payouts, ranging down from City's to the £19,500 being paid to League One side Barnsley.

Celtic (£925,000) received the majority of the £1.22m paid out to four Scottish clubs with players involved - Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen also benefitting to significantly lower levels.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: "The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of football, generating passion and emotion from every player and every fan in every corner of the world.

"It is Fifa's responsibility to redistribute the revenues of this unique competition among the entire football community, and clubs, obviously, deserve to share in this success as they were key contributors.

"I'm very pleased to see that teams from so many different regions will benefit from this programme, which will help to develop football even further around the globe."

