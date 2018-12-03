Pirates' home record giving coach Sredojevic sleepless nights

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says his side will have to vastly improve their record at home if they are to be taken serious as Absa Premiership title contenders this season.

Pirates dropped crucial points at home after they were held to a goalless draw by Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

“We need to critically go back and look at this because when it happens for the first time you tell yourself that 'it’s an accident‚ second time it's coincidence' but this is our fourth draw at home‚” said the Serbian.

“We need to be self-critical and look deep inside ourselves and ask why we could not convert the chances we are creating and why we’ve had four draws at home.

“In each and every match of those draws we have been dominating. Those are eight points dropped at home (and they are 11 when you add their 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits).

“This is something that we need to critically look to correct if we are to turn Orlando Stadium into a fortress.”

Pirates have picked up 10 out of a possible 21 points in seven league matches they have played at home this season.

Their 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs and 3-1 triumph against SuperSport United were the only times they managed to earn maximum points at home.

Maritzburg‚ Golden Arrows‚ Cape Town City and Highlands Park have all managed to hold the premiership leaders to potentially costly draws at Orlando Stadium this season‚ a setback that Sredojevic struggles to wrap his head around.

Second-placed Wits‚ who have played two matches less than Pirates‚ are slowly closing the gap with the Clever Boys's 1-0 win over Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on Saturday providing a clear indication of their surge up the table.

Pirates will continue with their hectic schedule when they visit Light Stars in Seychelles on Wednesday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round before wrapping up the week with a clash against Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout final in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Sredojevic’s team won 5-1 in the first leg against Light Stars last week and will be favourites to go through to the first round.

Against Baroka the Buccaneers will be looking to win their first domestic trophy in four years in a competition they have won just once (2011) since its inception in 1982.