Lorch wants to end Pirates' cup drought

Having missed a few matches towards the end of last season because of a dislocated shoulder, Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch has had an astounding start to the new campaign.

Lorch, 25, has played 15 matches across all competitions thus far, netting five goals and notching up two assists. The tricky midfielder's impressive display has propelled Bucs to the top of the Premiership. He was also instrumental in sending them to this weekend's Telkom Knockout final.

They face Baroka at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

If "Nyoso", as Lorch is nicknamed, stays consistent, he stands a good chance to challenge for some individual accolades at the end of the season. However, the former Chippa United attacker is focused on the collective goal of ending Pirates' five seasons without a trophy.

"I have to work for the team and Thembinkosi Lorch will come after ... just have to play for the team and see what happens at the end of the season," said Lorch when asked about his individual ambitions of the campaign.

"I have started very slow. But I am getting there with my performances. I still believe there's room for improvement. I am not going to put pressure on myself."

Even Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic seems to be a big fan of Lorch. The Serb believes Lorch's injury last season may have played a role in them losing the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

"As a coach, I need to speak. We remember when he was injured last season ... his injury against AmaZulu was maybe crucial aspect that we did not go all the way and win the league last season. But he's come back strongly," said Sredojevic about Lorch.

"The way he applies himself, the way he does what we had agreed with [referring to responding to the coach's instructions] in expressing his talent. We are happy to have Super Nyoso around us," said Sredojevic.