Dludlu takes harsh lessons from Cup

After raising expectations with a gallant display in their Fifa World Cup 0-0 opener against Mexico, the SA under-17 women's team flattered to deceive as they have now bombed out of the tournament in Uruguay.

That promise against Mexico was followed by two heavy defeats against Japan (6-0) and Brazil (4-1) respectively, which saw them finish bottom of the group with just a point.

As disappointing as it is that SA failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, Bantwana coach Simphiwe Dludlu still values the experience they gained from participating in the World Cup.

"For me, the game is always about winning and learning. it's never a loss, that's what I am taking from this World Cup. Experience, you do not buy it and you do not get it as a gift. You have to go through the processes," said Dludlu, who played as a defender before retiring in 2015.

"I am going back with 21 players that have learnt and become better. We have to keep fighting for excellence."