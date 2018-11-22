Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane says the team go into their final African Women’s Championship Group B clash with Zambia on Saturday full of confidence after the thumping 7-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s side dominated the game throughout but only held a slender 2-1 lead at half time‚ before running away with the encounter in the second period as they used their pace and precise passing to overwhelm the tiring Central African side.

It means Banyana need just a point from their final game against Zambia on Saturday to advance to the semifinals‚ while a defeat and a likely win for Nigeria over the hapless Equatorial Guinea would leave the trio on six points.

As the Confederation of African Football (Caf) use the head-to-head results to separate teams‚ it would mean a mini-league is created using only results between Banyana‚ Nigeria and Zambia‚ which would then go down to goal-difference.