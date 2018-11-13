We'll rest 'CAF' players
Clubs with CAF obligations need not worry about their players picking up injuries while on duty with the national team, according to coach Bafana Bafana Stuart Baxter.
Bafana are set to take on Nigeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and thereafter will face Paraguay in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup while Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates feature in the Champions League first legs clashes on November 27.
With an extra game having been added to the programme, Baxter concedes that he will be considerate with his team selection.
"It's important that they [clubs] can help us where they can, and we can help them where we can," Baxter said.
"Obviously a coach at those clubs wouldn't want his players to play 90 minutes [against Nigeria] and then 90 minutes [against Paraguay]. It's not lost on anybody, we do have that in mind."
Sundowns last month expressed unhappiness with the Achilles rapture picked up by Sibusiso Vilakazi while in camp with the national team.