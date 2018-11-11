New-look Nigeria to face revived Bafana

Nigeria will field a completely different team to the one that lost 2-0 to SA last year when the two nations meet at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Following their win in Uyo, the oil-producing state in Nigeria, Bafana will no doubt fancy their chances on home soil in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, the Super Eagles have revenge on their mind and only four of the players who started against Bafana in Uyo may also start this time.

William Ekong, Wilfred Ndindi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi started against Bafana and all featured in Nigeria's last match, a 3-2 win against Libya last month.

Forward Ahmed Musa, who came on as a substitute against Bafana is set to start at FNB.

Bafana, meanwhile, are also a different side to the one that played in Uyo.

Of those who played in that match, Tebogo Langerman, Erick Mathoho, Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebogang Manyama and Tokelo Rantie, who was one of the scorers on that occasion, are not even a part of the squad mostly because of injuries.

Bafana are second in Group E, a point behind Nigeria. But Libya, in third and four points behind Bafana, are still holding out and still have a date with Bafana early next year.