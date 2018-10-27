2nd half update: Pirates in the lead against Chiefs
Orlando Pirates takes an early 2-1 lead to the break against their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Satdium on Saturday.
Khama Billiat opened the scoring for Chiefs, but then Innocent Maela and Vincent Pule struck back for the hosts.
Chiefs will have to put in a huge effort in the second half to turn this match around against the rampaging Buccaneers.
Starting line-ups
Orlando Pirates (probably 4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Happy Jele‚ Marshall Munetsi‚ Abbubaker Mobara‚ Innocent Maela; Xola Mlambo‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Thembinkosi Lorch; Vincent Pule‚ Augustine Mulenga‚ Justin Shonga
Substitutes: Jackson Mabokgwane‚ Marcelo da Silva‚ Mpho Makola‚ Paseka Mako‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Thabo Qalinge‚ Thamsanqa Gabuza
Kaizer Chiefs (probably 4-4-1-1): Itumeleng Khune; Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Mario Booysen‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Godfrey Walusimbi; Willard Katsande‚ Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Dumisani Zuma‚ Khama Billiat; Bernard Parker; Leonardo Castro
Substitutes: Virgil Vries‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ George Maluleka‚ Hendrik Ekstein‚ Ryan Moon‚ Kabelo Mahlasela‚ Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya