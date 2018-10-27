With less than two hours left to kickoff there were still many empty seats inside FNB Stadium with thousands of fans still outside the venue and negotiating their way to watch the 164th edition of the hugely anticipated Soweto derby.

Just after 1.30pm‚ there were no major incidents reported by the organisers and security and safety officers in and around the stadium‚ and it appeared that it was all systems for the match to start as scheduled at 3.30pm.