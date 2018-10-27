Billiat and Castro start for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has included star forwards Khama Billiat and Leonardo Catro in his starting lineup for the crunch Absa Premiership Soweto derby against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Solinas rested Billiat in Chiefs Telkom Knockout win against Black Leopards on Sunday as he returned from the national duty for Zimbabwe with a mild back injury. But the little playmaker‚ signed from Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season‚ is fit to take on Pirates in his first Soweto derby.
Solinas has also included Colombian centre-forward Castro‚ who returned this week from an ankle injury‚ in the starting lineup to lead his attack with hugely experienced Bernard Parker.
Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic went for his strongest possible starting line-up with Siyabonga Mpontshane between the poles‚ Happy Jele to marshal the defence with Marshall Munetsi‚ and Xola Mlambo and Ben Motshwari in the engine room‚ as Vincent Pule comes into the frontline.
To get the much needed goals against their bitter rivals‚ Sredojevic is going to rely heavily of Zambian imports Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga with Thabo Qalinge and Thamsanqa Gabuza his attacking options on the bench.
Starting line-ups -
Orlando Pirates (probably 4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Happy Jele‚ Marshall Munetsi‚ Abbubaker Mobara‚ Innocent Maela; Xola Mlambo‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Thembinkosi Lorch; Vincent Pule‚ Augustine Mulenga‚ Justin Shonga
Substitutes: Jackson Mabokgwane‚ Marcelo da Silva‚ Mpho Makola‚ Paseka Mako‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Thabo Qalinge‚ Thamsanqa Gabuza
Kaizer Chiefs (probably 4-4-1-1): Itumeleng Khune; Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Mario Booysen‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Godfrey Walusimbi; Willard Katsande‚ Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Dumisani Zuma‚ Khama Billiat; Bernard Parker; Leonardo Castro
Substitutes: Virgil Vries‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ George Maluleka‚ Hendrik Ekstein‚ Ryan Moon‚ Kabelo Mahlasela‚ Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya