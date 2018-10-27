Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has included star forwards Khama Billiat and Leonardo Catro in his starting lineup for the crunch Absa Premiership Soweto derby against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Solinas rested Billiat in Chiefs Telkom Knockout win against Black Leopards on Sunday as he returned from the national duty for Zimbabwe with a mild back injury. But the little playmaker‚ signed from Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season‚ is fit to take on Pirates in his first Soweto derby.

Solinas has also included Colombian centre-forward Castro‚ who returned this week from an ankle injury‚ in the starting lineup to lead his attack with hugely experienced Bernard Parker.