Remembering mama Sisulu, a role model to all
The late mama Albertina Sisulu worked to help the poor regardless of their colour or politics.
This was said by WSU Chancellor Dr Brigalia Bam at Sisulu’s birth village of Xolobe in Tsomo on Friday. Bam was delivering a memorial lecture during the provincial government centenary celebrations.
Bam said Sisulu’s life was characterised with respect, knowledge and a love for people.
“She encouraged women to take up leadership roles. As a result, people like me ended up in leading positions,” Bam told about 3,000 people.
She said Sisulu would be worried about the rising number of teen moms. “[She] loved people equally. She worked for the poor, even those from outside the ANC.” Bam said Sisulu believed that South Africans could not be saved by only one ideology. “When most politicians were on Robben Island or in exile, the UDF was formed. She took it upon herself to groom the young leaders of the UDF.”
Focusing on Sisulu as a mom, Bam said the ex-nurse raised her kids alone when her husband, Walter, was incarcerated.
In celebrating what would have been her 100th birthday, a number of legacy projects were organised for Xolobe, including a toy library, housing, water and electricity.