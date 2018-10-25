Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune says he has completely accepted that there might be some rotation of goalkeepers between himself and Virgil Vries this season.

Khune‚ so used to being the No 1 in the posts at Amakhosi that he once joked that he would have to go to hospital for then-No 2 Brilliant Khuzwayo to play‚ admitted that Solinas’s tendency of resting players and throwing in new XIs keeps Chiefs’ players on their toes.

On Sunday‚ a rare sight of Khune on the bench as Vries was fielded‚ and became the hero of a 4-2 penalty shootout Telkom Knockout last-16 victory against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium‚ prompted the Bafana Bafana No 1 to say: “Ja‚ it was a new experience for me.”

Khune‚ though‚ said he understands Solinas’s philosophy that both Khune and Vries are internationals – the latter for Namibia – so both should play.

“Very true – I totally agree with the coach. If you have two international goalkeepers why not rotate them?” Khune said at a pre-match press conference for Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

“I mean‚ even when he [Solinas] wanted to explain to me why he was putting me on the bench I was like‚ ‘Coach‚ I’m a professional player‚ I’ve been a professional for so many years. And I’ve seen situations like this at other clubs where one goalkeeper will play in the league and another in cup matches’.

“So I didn’t see the need for the coach to explain to me why he was putting me on the bench.

“He said he was doing explaining of respect‚ he couldn’t juts make a decision and not inform me. So I respected that.

“And Virgil did well. And I wish he could get more game time. Because if you count all the matches‚ including Caf [Confederation Cup] matches‚ by the end of the season we would have played 56.

“So somewhere‚ somehow we need to share the load.”

It was not just at goalkeeper that Solinas made changes on Sunday – there were seven overall as the coach against gambled with resting players‚ and it narrowly paid off with a penalties win.

The perception in the media and public of the coach is one of unpredictability.

Khune was asked of Chiefs’ players also have the same sense of never really knowing who will start.

“Yes‚ we go through that‚ all of us. But again‚ it keeps us on our toes‚” he said.

“I think that if a player knows that he’s going to play week-in and week-out‚ he ends up relaxing and not giving his all to improve.

“With coach Solinas‚ what he’s doing is his philosophy. We respect it as players. But we are always happy to work hard and enjoy what we do.

“Then‚ come Saturday‚ he makes his team and we all have to support those in the starting XI.”

Chiefs are in third place in the PSL from three wins‚ five draws and two defeats. Pirates are in second from four wins‚ four draws and two losses.