WATCH | Pirates striker Gabuza confronts the boo boys in Polokwane, Twitter goes beserk!
Thamsanqa Gabuza's rude celebration gesture towards the Orlando Pirates fans at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday has been met with mixed reaction on Twitter, with some even calling for the termination of the player’s contract.
Gabuza was the target of the boo boys early in the second half of the Absa Premiership match against Black Leopards after missing a couple of goal scoring opportunities, although he was not the only one to miss the sitters as Pirates squandered a myriad of chances.
The heated moment came in the 37th minute when Gabuza’s cross was deflected into the Leopards net.
Instead of celebrating with his teammates, Gabuza ran towards the Pirates fans to gesture before storming off the pitch in what some Twitter users described as the player substituting himself.
Bucs took a 2-0 lead through Thivhavhudzi Ndou's 34th-minute own goal and Vincent Pule's strike in the 66th. Joseph Mhlongo pulled one back in the 70th.
He had a brief exchange with some supporters after being a target of boos for missed opportunities in the game.
The Buccaneers played the last 10 minutes of the first half of the match with ten-men after Gabuza walked out of the pitch before the referee Thando Ndzandzeka shown his the red-card for his behaviour.
It is not the first time that Gabuza is caught on the wrong side of the match. In 2016, the 31-year-old striker also rudely gestured to the fans during a Nedbank Cup match against Free State Stars after again being a target of the boos boys.
He later apologized for his behaviour.