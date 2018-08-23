Boxing

'Cheeseboy' Mokoena finally finds a new club

By Tiisetso Malepa - 23 August 2018 - 18:20
Maccabi FC head coach Mokete Tsotetsi welcomes Lebohang Mokoena to the club after the midfielder signed with the Ekurhuleni-based outfit, the National First Division side announced on Thursday August 23 2018.
Image: Maccabi FC/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena has joined Maccabi FC‚ the National First Division (NFD) outfit announced on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni-based outfit also roped in Kaizer Chiefs flop Edmore Chirambadare as they bid to progress to the Absa Premiership at the first attempt‚ having just won the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs in June to gain promotion to the NFD.

“Maccabi is pleased to announce the signing of Lebohang Mokoena. Welcome to the family!‚” Maccabi announced on Twitter on Thursday adfternoon.

“Maccabi is [also] pleased to announce the signing of Edmore Chirambadare. Welcome to the family!”

“Cheeseboy”‚ as Mokoena is popularly known‚ joined as a free agent. He has struggled to find a club since being was released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mokoena was signed by the Urban Warriors in August 2016 after impressing then-coach Roger De Sa on trial along with Mark Mayambela.

Maccabi FC are top of the NFD log standings after the opening matches following their 3-1 win over TS Sporting.

Mokete Tsotetsi-coached Maccabi will look to retain their top spot when they travel to the Puma Stadium in Emalahleni‚ Mpumalanga‚ for a date with Witbank Spurs on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3pm.

