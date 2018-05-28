Seven PSL stars who found new lease of life

When Lucky Baloyi left Kaizer Chiefs for Bloemfontein Celtic last year, he had a lot to prove after playing second fiddle to the midfielders at Chiefs.

Baloyi, 26, penned a three-year deal with Phunya Sele Sele.

His last season at Chiefs (2016/17) saw him feature in just 10 games and he admitted to Sowetan that he understood why some had doubts if he could crack it in Bloemfontein.

"As a player, you can't argue with what people are saying. Your job is out there on the field," Baloyi told Sowetan.

Baloyi did his talking on the field and by the end of the 2017/18 campaign, the Limpopo-born midfielder had made 35 appearances.

"The only disappointment is that my team didn't make the top eight," he said.

There are others in Baloyi's situation, who had been thought to be finished or risked being written off, but let their feet do the talking.

Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)

In two seasons at Kaizer Chiefs, the centre-back played just 10 matches. In one season with Maritzburg, he featured in 38 games and scored three goals. The 26-year-old is now in contention for the PSL defender of the season award. He is in Bafana Bafana's current Cosafa Cup squad.