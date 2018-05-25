Soccer

PSL Goal of the Season finalists cut to three

By Marc Strydom - 25 May 2018 - 13:06
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The shortlist of nine for the Absa Premiership’s Goal of the Season has been cut to three.

The finalists are the strike by Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on November 1‚ striker Justin Shonga’s goal against Chippa United for Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Siphelele Magubane strike for Golden Arrows against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 4.

The Premier Soccer League said in a statement on Friday: “Following a week of voting for the Absa Premiership Goal of the Season‚ the nine nominees have now been cut to a shortlist of three‚ where the best goal of the 2017/18 Absa Premiership season will come from.

“Football supporters and the general public have had the chance to vote for the Goal of the Season. Supporters voted for the best goal out of the nine nominated goals. The goal with the most votes out of the three goals will be announced as the winning goal at the PSL Awards on Tuesday‚ 29 May.”

READ MORE:

Leopards have ‘no room for sentiment’ if they relegate Platinum Stars

Black Leopards players have been training under lights in preparation for their crunch Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoff ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Why is the PSL still paying champs R10m, 10 years on?

A press release from 10 years ago told delightedly of a new era in the Premier Soccer League.
Sport
2 days ago

Is Fadlu Davids headed to SuperSport United?

SuperSport United are on the brink of naming a new coach but Nedbank Cup finalists Maritzburg United are confident that the new man is not going to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba runs for Safa position

Former national team coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba is vying for a career in football politics as he stands for a place on the South African Football ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Porsche driver attacked by gun-wielding robbers in Johannesburg
‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
X