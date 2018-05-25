The shortlist of nine for the Absa Premiership’s Goal of the Season has been cut to three.

The finalists are the strike by Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on November 1‚ striker Justin Shonga’s goal against Chippa United for Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Siphelele Magubane strike for Golden Arrows against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 4.

The Premier Soccer League said in a statement on Friday: “Following a week of voting for the Absa Premiership Goal of the Season‚ the nine nominees have now been cut to a shortlist of three‚ where the best goal of the 2017/18 Absa Premiership season will come from.

“Football supporters and the general public have had the chance to vote for the Goal of the Season. Supporters voted for the best goal out of the nine nominated goals. The goal with the most votes out of the three goals will be announced as the winning goal at the PSL Awards on Tuesday‚ 29 May.”