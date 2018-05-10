The permutations in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off position in the Absa Premiership are complex going into Saturday’s final round of fixtures‚ with four sides still in danger of finishing second bottom.

The smart money will be on Ajax Cape Town‚ who host Kaizer Chiefs in their last fixture‚ but for whoever does end up in 15th there is the prospect of a treacherous Promotion/Relegation Play-Off contest with National First Division sides Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos.

SowetanLIVE looks at the prospects of the final four.

AJAX CAPE TOWN

Points/goal-difference: 31/-5

Ajax currently occupy the relegation play-off position and for them the equation is simple – a home win over Chiefs will see them climb to safety‚ no matter what happens in the other matches.

With two of their rivals clashing to avoid 15th place in SuperSport United and Baroka FC‚ victory for Ajax at the weekend will see them definitely finish above one of those‚ no matter the result in the game.

But Chiefs still have it all to play for as they seek to secure third position‚ providing some scant consolation to their disappointed fans after a third season in a row without silverware.

SUPERSPORT UNITED

Points/goal-difference: 33/-6

SuperSport will host fellow strugglers Baroka FC in the knowledge that they may well need a victory to steer clear of the drop-zone.

If they draw and Ajax beat Chiefs‚ then SuperSport will drop to 15th on goal-difference‚ which is inferior to the Urban Warriors.

Remarkably‚ a handsome victory could see SuperSport finish as high as eighth‚ but that would require four other results to go their way as well and is most unlikely.

They will rather be focussed on saving their skins and avoiding the play-offs.

POLOKWANE CITY

Points/goal-difference: 33/-3

City will host Chippa United‚ who are seeking to win a top-eight place for next season‚ a huge carrot being dangled in front of the Eastern Cape side.

A point may be enough for City even if Ajax beat Chiefs‚ as the Urban Warriors would need to win by three clear goals to overhaul the Limpopo side on goal-difference.

If City lose‚ SuperSport at least draw and Ajax win‚ then the Bernard Molekwa’s side will drop to 15th. A defeat could also see them safe‚ even with an Ajax win‚ if SuperSport lose as well as Matsatsantsa have an inferior goal-difference.

BAROKA FC

Points/goal-difference: 34/-5

If Ajax beat Chiefs and Baroka FC lose at SuperSport United‚ then the Urban Warriors will overhaul the Limpopo club on goal-difference.

That would then leave Doctor Khumalo’s side sweating on whether Polokwane City get a point out of their final clash with Chippa.

If they do as well‚ then Baroka will drop to 15th.

But just a point at SuperSport will ensure safety for Baroka‚ while a win for Baroka could see them climb into the top eight‚ though they too need other results to go their way.