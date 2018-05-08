Baroka game must bring the best out of us - Letsholonyane

This season has provided lessons aplenty for SA clubs and for SuperSport United perhaps the biggest takeaway from their campaign is that 'too much ambition can be dangerous'.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have gone through one of their most challenging and eventful seasons. It started off well as the team secured the MTN8 title and made it all the way to the CAF Champions League final.

Their form then fell off a cliff after losing that final and what followed was a tumultuous run that has left them in the relegation mix.

Matsatsantsa need one final superb performance against Baroka at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to avoid the dreaded PSL play-offs.

SuperSport are 14th with 33 points, while Baroka are 12th on 34 points.

Both teams need the points because Ajax Cape Town, who are in 15th place with 31 points, could climb above them if they get a win against Kaizer Chiefs.

Veteran midfielder Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane admits their African adventure took a lot out of the team.

"It was a tough experience for the entire team to lose the final after working so hard to get to that stage," he said.

"We have a small squad so as players we had to give it our everything and to fall at the last hurdle was painful. But we managed to move on from that disappointment."

Letsholonyane says the players owe it to the management to at least avoid the play-offs after the serious investment that was made in the team.

"The club has been good to us as players. We are well taken care of here and no matter how difficult the season was, we shouldn't be in the position where we are," he added.

"This last game against Baroka must bring the best out of us and we must play for the jersey and the badge. It remains in our hands so we just have to make sure we get the result."