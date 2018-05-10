Mayambela banks on fresh legs in Chippa's bid for Top8

Chippa United midfielder Mark Mayambela says their final Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City on Saturday will be like a cup final.

The Chilli Boys are eyeing a top eight finish and are away to The Rise and Shine in a must-win league fixture at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (3pm).

The Port Elizabeth side are eighth and maximum points on Saturday will secure them a spot into the MTN8 competition for next season.

But getting that win against a Polokwane side who are fighting to steer clear of the relegation play-offs will not be a walk in the park.

Mayambela is aware that taking any points away from City will be a tough exercise, but believes his teammates are up for it.

"We are left with one game against Polokwane City and we have a great opportunity to finish in the top eight," Mayambela said.

"I believe we have the capabilities to do so and I think it will also be great for the team and our supporters for us to play in the MTN8 next season."

The team had a two-week break from league action after their 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at Sisa Dukashe Stadium last month.

Mayambela said the break could work for or against them.

"The break works both ways because before the break we had a long trip to Bloemfontein and from there we drove to East London and played another straining game against SuperSport.

"We had two games in four days and between that we had about 24 hours of travelling that took a lot out of the players. I believe that maybe the break could help us going into the last game.

"There will be a lot of fresh legs as well because we also had some off days from training during the break.

"That could also work for us and even the players who were injured got the opportunity to recovery."