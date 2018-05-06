Khama Billiat still enjoying his last days at Chloorkop

Oveases clubs Qarabag of Azerbaijan and Sweden's Djurgadens are after Khama Billiat's signature.

But Mamelodi Sundowns forward has committed himself to finishing the season with the Brazilians, the new Absa Premiership champions, on a good note, without revealing much about his next destination.

Billiat's new agent Michael Ngobeni, who took over managing the player a few months ago from Siya Loyilane, told Sunday World yesterday that Billiat wants to remain focused on the job at hand rather than the fact that he's on his way out.

"Everyone wants him and the whole world knows he's going to be free [by June 30]," Ngobeni said. "But everyone has to wait until he finishes the season. Khama still has a contract with the club even though he's going to be free, so there's no reason why we should rush."

Billiat, 27, can afford to wait even though his contract expires in less than one month.