It won't be easy for new Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs' next coach will be under intense scrutiny after Steve Komphela failed to bring silverware in three years with the club.

Of all the coaches that have been linked with Chiefs' vacant coaching job, including former Chelsea coach Avram Grant, we look at what they can bring to Naturena.

Eymael, 58, holds a Uefa Pro Licence and a CAF A Licence. He's done well since coming to SA in 2016. He took over at Polokwane City at the time when they had finished 13th in the 2015/16 season and by the time he resigned in March last year, the Limpopo side were seventh.

He was also commended for his brief stint at Bloemfontein Celtic though he never sat on the bench owing to a contract dispute with Polokwane City.

Eymael has done a remarkable job at Stars, guiding them to the top eight and the Nedbank Cup final. Chiefs, if really interested, will apparently have to fork out R2-million to secure his release from Ea Lla Koto.

As a big team, Chiefs have big players with big egos. Formerly with English Premiership side Chelsea, Grant has handled even bigger names from Frank Lampard to Didier Drogba after taking over from Jose Mourinho in 2007.

The Israeli has also been in charge of Ghana's senior national team, who he guided to the 2015 Afcon final.

He's coaching in India and may relish a return to Africa. The 63-year-old has been credited for giving youngsters opportunities at every club he's coached. With Chiefs

having introduced youngsters like Wiseman Meyiwa and Siyabonga Ngezana, perhaps he may not be a bad option.

Hunt, 53, has coached in over 750 PSL games, so there is no question about his experience. He also has four league titles to his name. Hunt, who has a Uefa A Licence, is the longest-serving PSL coach having coached in the top flight for over two decades.

The Serbian propelled Rollers to being the first team from Botswana to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League. Kavazovic, 42, told Sowetan in March that he was up for the challenge, if he were considered.