Day of mourning for slain student as suspect appears in court

Khumalo’s bloody slaying sparked a protest by hundreds of students‚ who marched to the courthouse last Thursday ahead of Mzolo’s first appearance.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is expected to attend the court hearing.

MUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Duma Malaza said the decision to stage a day of mourning and suspend the academic programme was not taken lightly.

“We understand the need for the student leadership and body to show solidarity in memory of their fellow student as well as demonstrate support for the national movement of violence against women.”