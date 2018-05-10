South Africa

Day of mourning for slain student as suspect appears in court

By Jeff Wicks - 10 May 2018 - 08:46
Mangosuthu University of Technology students at the Durban Magistrate Court, ahead of the appearance of the man suspected of killing Zolile Khumalo.
Mangosuthu University of Technology students at the Durban Magistrate Court, ahead of the appearance of the man suspected of killing Zolile Khumalo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A day of mourning for slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo will coincide with the court appearance of her ex-lover and alleged killer Thabani Mzolo on Thursday.

Khumalo‚ 21‚ was shot and killed on May 1 in her university residence in the Durban city centre. The 23-year-old Mzolo was arrested at the scene‚ and faces charges of premeditated murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

Mom can't forget the last call to Zolile

Khumalo's killed daughter is her sixth child to die.
News
3 days ago

Khumalo’s bloody slaying sparked a protest by hundreds of students‚ who marched to the courthouse last Thursday ahead of Mzolo’s first appearance.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is expected to attend the court hearing.

MUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Duma Malaza said the decision to stage a day of mourning and suspend the academic programme was not taken lightly.

“We understand the need for the student leadership and body to show solidarity in memory of their fellow student as well as demonstrate support for the national movement of violence against women.”

Security being assessed at the res where Zolile Khumalo was murdered

MUT is probing security protocols at the Lonsdale residence after student Zolile Khumalo was murdered.
News
6 days ago

Student gender violence mirrors society

The scourge of gender violence and femicide in higher institutions of learning is a reflection of what is happening in the broader society.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Chester Missing should be Cape Town’s new mayor’ - Patricia de Lille’s top-4 ...
WATCH: Patricia de Lille booted out by DA
X