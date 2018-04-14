SuperSport remain in danger after goalless draw at Cape Town City

SuperSport United remain in the relegation quagmire after playing to a 0-0 draw with Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, extending their winless run in the Absa Premiership to seven matches.

Both sides struck the post in an entertaining encounter, but there would be no winner as SuperSport moved two points ahead of Ajax Cape Town in the relegation play-off position, but also having now played a game more.

City coach Benni McCarthy made just a single change to his side from the 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United a week earlier, bringing back veteran Teko Modise in the place of Mpho Matsi.

Coach Kaitano Tembo also had just a single change for SuperSport, with Thabo Mnyamane taking the place of Teboho Mokoena, who moved to the bench.

The first opening fell to City’s Craig Martin, who connected with a Surprise Ralani cross from the left, but watched as his shot went narrowly over the crossbar.

Martin went even closer just before the half-hour mark when he cleverly beat the offside trap and his curling 25-yard shot struck the post, with Taariq Fielies blasting the rebound high and wide.

Evans Rusike had the first real shot in anger for the visitors when he combined well with Thuso Phala in the box, but his effort was straight at Sage Stephens in the City goal.

Thabo Nodada, who received a nasty cut to his head earlier in the game, then skewed his shot wide of goal as City continued to play the more enterprising football in the first half.

The opening 15 minutes of the second period was quiet, with wild efforts from City substitute Lyle Lakay and Rusike the only real chances created.

A strong run and shot from Aubrey Modiba forced a good save from Stephens, while Phala flashed a shot from the edge of the box just wide as the half finally came to life.

SuperSport continued to apply most of the pressure and went close when Clayton Daniels’ header from a corner struck the post and City cleared the rebound off the line.

City should have had the lead with seven minutes remaining when the excellent Martin broke down the right and his low cross was met four yards out by Ralani, who somehow scooped his shot over the bar.

Roland Putsche also scuffed a good chance wide for City as they finished the stronger, but they had to settle for more dropped points at home having taken only four from the last 15 available in front of their own fans.

Other weekend PSL results:

Saturday, April 14 2018:

Free State Stars 1 - 1 Bloemfontein Celtic

Mamelodi Sundowns 2 - 0 Bidvest Wits

Cape Town City FC 0 - 0 SuperSport United