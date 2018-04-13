Soccer

Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro's matter passed like hot potato back from Fifa to Safa

By Marc Strydom - 13 April 2018 - 16:26
Tendai Ndoro, 29, has already played four matches for the club, but this is in contravention of Fifa rules, because he has already played for two other clubs - Orlando Pirates and Al Faisaly - this season.
Image: Chris Ricco

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) appeal against the decision of its dispute resolution chamber (DRC) on the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro to play for Ajax Cape Town has been referred from Fifa back to Safa arbitration.

The matter‚ which has been passed around like a hot potato‚ has been transferred back to the South African Football Association‚ who must find an arbitrator with the merit to decide the case.

Ajax on Friday posted on their official Twitter account.

The matter‚ related to a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season‚ was originally decided in favour of Ajax by the DRC on January 31‚ who ruled the Zimbabwean striker eligible to play for the Urban Warriors.

The PSL appealed that decision at Safa arbitration‚ which‚ on March 28‚ referred the matter to Fifa’s Players’ Status Committee.

That committee has referred the matter back to Safa to be dealt with internally in South Africa.

Ndoro played a game for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then signed for and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

He signed Ajax in late December and has played seven games for them since.

