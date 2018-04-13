Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro's matter passed like hot potato back from Fifa to Safa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) appeal against the decision of its dispute resolution chamber (DRC) on the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro to play for Ajax Cape Town has been referred from Fifa back to Safa arbitration.

The matter‚ which has been passed around like a hot potato‚ has been transferred back to the South African Football Association‚ who must find an arbitrator with the merit to decide the case.

Ajax on Friday posted on their official Twitter account.