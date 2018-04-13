Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro's matter passed like hot potato back from Fifa to Safa
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) appeal against the decision of its dispute resolution chamber (DRC) on the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro to play for Ajax Cape Town has been referred from Fifa back to Safa arbitration.
The matter‚ which has been passed around like a hot potato‚ has been transferred back to the South African Football Association‚ who must find an arbitrator with the merit to decide the case.
Ajax on Friday posted on their official Twitter account.
🚨|BREAKING NEWS #NdoroCase— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) April 13, 2018
FIFA Players' Status Committee agrees with Ajax CT’s view that they do not have jurisdiction on the Tendai Ndoro matter and refer matter back to ‘the competent authorities in South Africa’.
More to follow...
The matter‚ related to a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season‚ was originally decided in favour of Ajax by the DRC on January 31‚ who ruled the Zimbabwean striker eligible to play for the Urban Warriors.
The PSL appealed that decision at Safa arbitration‚ which‚ on March 28‚ referred the matter to Fifa’s Players’ Status Committee.
That committee has referred the matter back to Safa to be dealt with internally in South Africa.
Ndoro played a game for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then signed for and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.
He signed Ajax in late December and has played seven games for them since.