PSL‚ Chiefs and Pirates criticised for lacklustre Ellis Park disaster commemoration plans
Football fans took to social media on Wednesday to heavily criticise Kazier Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not having genuine programs to properly commemorate the Ellis Park disaster.
Wednesday marked the 17th anniversary of the Ellis Park disaster which claimed the lives of 43 football fans in 2001 during the he Soweto derby match between traditional rivals Pirates and Chiefs.
Chiefs put up a statement on their website but Pirates and the PSL posted tweets on their twitter accounts. Fans were not happy that they did not plan anything tangible to mark the occasion.
Ellis Park Disaster— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 11, 2018
To the soldiers we lost 17 years ago, we carry your memories in our hearts forever.
To the families, always remember that we are One Family – we will never forget.
May the souls of the departed continue to rest in the eternal peace.#KCOneTeam #EllisPark pic.twitter.com/Wxmvhi9VVo
“This day‚ 11 April is significant and will forever be in our memories‚” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.
“This is a constant reminder to ensure that proper security measures are put in place at the stadiums.
"I will not forget this day‚ I get flashbacks when I remember the 43 people that died on this day.
"This is a heart-breaking part of our football history.
"Once more‚ I want to convey my message of sympathy to the families and friends that lost their loved ones in the disaster‚” said Motaung.
“It is a coincidence that this time the disaster day falls within the period of mourning for the passing of Mama Winnie Mandela.
"This day cannot be work as usual at the village‚ we will observe the day in the headquarters with the players and staff observing a moment of silence.
"We will amplify via various media our solidarity with the bereaved families and friends.”
Pirates’ tweet read: “In commemoration of the football fans who lost their lives on 11.04.200. We shall never forget.”
☠In commemoration of the football fans who lost their lives on 11.04.2001.— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) April 11, 2018
We shall never forget.
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/Qv68dCoC9S
“Today we remember the supporters who tragically lost their lives during the Ellis Park disaster. They will forever be in our minds..‚” was a tweet from the PSL.
What are this two teams doing for the families of the 43 fallen supporters? We need a game in honour of our fellow brothers at Ellis park every year and all proceeds must go to their families. Not this Black label beer promotion. #DOMOREFORTHE43— TUMO LITALI (@TUMOPHONIK) April 11, 2018
Too late... you were shamed to tweeted this.— Wele Segalo (@WeleSeg) April 11, 2018
You are an embarrassment.
You made NO plans to properly COMMEMORATE fans(custodians of football and YOUR clients that keeps your doors opened) who died "consuming your product"? SIES!#RIPEllisPark43 #EllisPark43
I don't see the use of this tweet if there's no action taken..... "43" that a huge number and they've died supporting their sa team of choice and they're all remembered via a tweet post. How cheap and low is that. pic.twitter.com/COybKELa0m— 8~May😲 (@Andersonwitnes1) April 11, 2018
I suggest that Ellispark should have an exclusive suet of those 43 seats which when bought proceeds will go into the education trust of the kids of the families affected— Matee (@Matee74072121) April 11, 2018