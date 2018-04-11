Soccer

PSL‚ Chiefs and Pirates criticised for lacklustre Ellis Park disaster commemoration plans

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 11 April 2018 - 19:21
A file photo of Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza with the chairman of Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Motaung at a press conference. The Premier Soccer League has been criticized for its alleged lucklustre planning for the Ellis Park disaster which claimed the lives of 43 fans and injured more than 150 more at a packed Ellis Park Stadium in 2001.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Football fans took to social media on Wednesday to heavily criticise Kazier Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not having genuine programs to properly commemorate the Ellis Park disaster.

 Wednesday marked the 17th anniversary of the Ellis Park disaster which claimed the lives of 43 football fans in 2001 during the he Soweto derby match between traditional rivals Pirates and Chiefs.

Chiefs put up a statement on their website but Pirates and the PSL posted tweets on their twitter accounts. Fans  were not happy that they did not plan anything tangible to mark the occasion.

“This day‚ 11 April is significant and will forever be in our memories‚” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“This is a constant reminder to ensure that proper security measures are put in place at the stadiums. 

"I will not forget this day‚ I get flashbacks when I remember the 43 people that died on this day. 

"This is a heart-breaking part of our football history. 

"Once more‚ I want to convey my message of sympathy to the families and friends that lost their loved ones in the disaster‚” said Motaung.

 “It is a coincidence that this time the disaster day falls within the period of mourning for the passing of Mama Winnie Mandela. 

"This day cannot be work as usual at the village‚ we will observe the day in the headquarters with the players and staff observing a moment of silence. 

"We will amplify via various media our solidarity with the bereaved families and friends.”

 Pirates’ tweet read: “In commemoration of the football fans who lost their lives on 11.04.200. We shall never forget.”

 “Today we remember the supporters who tragically lost their lives during the Ellis Park disaster. They will forever be in our minds..‚” was a tweet from the PSL.

