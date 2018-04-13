Kaizer Chiefs have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the fan unruliness that followed their 3-0 defeat against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs are set to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday‚ March 18.

Angry Amakhosi supporters threw missiles at players entering the tunnel after the team’s defeat against Chippa‚ and some uprooted and threw temporary security fencing.

PSL communications manager Luxolo September officially told this publication on Tuesday that the league was waiting for confirmation of a charge from their prosecutor‚ Nande Becker.

However Chiefs were apparently charged on the Sunday after the match.

Chiefs are sure to face a stiff fine.

The National Soccer League (NSL) handbook’s rules 54.3.2 and 54.3.3 says a home club can be prosecuted where the spectators “irrespective of their affiliation‚ are responsible for improper conduct”.

Improper conduct includes “throwing or attempting to throw projectiles” and “damage or attempted damage to property”.