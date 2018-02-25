Soccer

Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane

By Marc Strydom - 25 February 2018 - 14:30
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 2 February 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Even before Kaizer Chiefs spurned a chance to catch up to within three points of his team‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was not overly concerned about that prospect after his team were held to a draw‚ Downs' second in a row‚ by SuperSport United on Saturday night.

Mosimane was not pleased at dropping four points in 1-1 home draws against Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday and then SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

But he was also not getting himself even close to a panic.

Speaking after the game – and before Chiefs failed to capitalise with a 0-0 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium in a later match – Mosimane was calm about the prospect of the points gap being closed.

“Have they (Chiefs) cut the points down?” Mosimane queried‚ in reference to Amakhosi playing later.

“Ah‚ OK‚ let’s talk on Monday then. And we are still in pole position (even if Amakhosi had cut the lead).

“And you know the (Chiefs-Pirates Soweto) derby is coming (on Saturday).

"You know what’s going to happen there. What do we usually get there? (The derby is known for being a draw).

“So maybe the Tshwane derby draw is still good.

“How can I worry about somebody who’s still got to pass us. I’ve got the lead.

“OK‚ it’s not the really big‚ convincing lead. But who’s convincing?”

Downs travel to AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

