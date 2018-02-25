About 15 people were injured when after a taxi and two cars collided on the N14 in Krugersdorp‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Sunday morning.

Injuries ranged from minor to moderate‚ according to ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“ER24 paramedics were called to the scene at 11h25 and found most of the taxi's passengers outside of the taxi.

“ER24 transported seven of the patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

“Eight patients were treated and transported to hospital to by other emergency services on scene‚” Siddall said.