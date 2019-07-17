WATCH | Eben Etzebeth to captain the Springboks in clash against Australia at Ellis Park

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has named experienced lock Eben Etzebeth as captain for the Rugby Championship clash against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Etzebeth takes over the leadership role from regular skipper Siya Kolisi who is recovering from a knee injury. Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi was also not considered as he has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Etzebeth will lead the Boks for the 12th time in a Test match when he troops onto the Ellis Park turf. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that loose forward Rynhardt Elstadt and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies would make their Test debuts on Saturday.

Elstadt of Toulouse in France and Jantjies of the Stormers are the only two uncapped players in the starting line-up while Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka is expected to make his debut from the bench.

Elstadt is picked at No 6 flank in a loose trio that also includes the experienced duo of Pieter-Steph du Toit and No 8 Francois Louw.