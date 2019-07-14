With Saturday's opening Rugby Championship game against Australia looming‚ Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus already has an idea of what his team will look like.

Erasmus smartly avoided giving away his starting personnel at Ellis Park but said winning the Rugby Championship remains a priority.

It's a tough one considering that the Rugby World Cup is the bigger and ultimately better carrot‚ but for Erasmus‚ it's a case of getting things to fall into place before the tournament starts instead of hoping for the best.

“The idea is to win the Rugby Championship for the first time in 10 years‚ build confidence and go into the World Cup with confidence.

"That's prize number one‚ but with that‚ there's some logistical issue that need to be dealt with‚” Erasmus said.