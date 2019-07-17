Australia aren't as formidable as New Zealand‚ but over the years‚ they have proven to be a team South Africa have consistently battled to put away.

Ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and Australia at Ellis Park‚ Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel said they were aware of the need to be clinical against the Wallabies.

“It's funny that you ask this because this is a conversation we had as a team.

"The great thing is that we've had three weeks where we've worked on our conditioning‚ everyone has got a good baseline so that won't be a problem going into the test match‚” Kriel said.

“Something that's also important is that in Test matches‚ it's about who makes the least mistakes.

"We'll be going into the game hoping to execute as well as we can and hopefully that leads into getting a good result.”

Australia do not have a good record in Johannesburg‚ and in the Highveld in particular.

However‚ South Africa have an eye on winning on Saturday and also gauging themselves against the All Black next week in Wellington.

Kriel‚ who's Test debut not only came against Australia four years ago but also scored in Brisbane‚ knows Australia can't be taken lightly and stand for themselves as a difficult team that can trouble the best on a good day.

While there's the significance of how the Springboks will line-up‚ there's also the added importance of how they will play.

Entertaining rugby‚ it is said‚ doesn't win trophies‚ but Australia tend to run out of air when they play on the Highveld.

Whether the Boks will entertain or constrict the Wallabies remains to be seen.

Last week‚ Springboks coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus said the bulk of the key players would be travelling early to New Zealand‚ a selection matter then could influence how the Boks play.

Kriel‚ though‚ said they have good plans in place for the game on Saturday.

“We've got a good plan and our management have also given us a good plan that we've bought into and agreed upon.

"The main focus is the World Cup and going into each game‚ the plans change but we will have a plan where we want to go out and win Test matches.

"We know it's not Super Rugby and we can't run every ball from the 22‚” Kriel said.

“Teams are better‚ defences are better and teams punish you more when you make mistakes.

"We'll be going into the game with a Test match mentality while attacking space at the same time.”