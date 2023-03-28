“What's more, this season he has also participated in the Champions Cup, where the Sharks have qualified for the final phase after finishing third in Pool A and will face Irish team Munster in the quarterfinal.
“A South Africa Under-20 international, he participated in the 2019 World Cup in Argentina.”
Like Abrahams, Kolisi is also moving to France, where the Springbok skipper will do duty for Racing 92 after this year's Rugby World Cup in that country in September and October.
Du Toit, 27, has signed to join English side Bath after the World Cup.
The Sharks have responded to the loss of Du Toit by confirming the signing of another Bok prop Vincent Koch, 32, who will join the Durban team from French outfit Stade Francais.
The Sharks have also managed to hold onto Aphelele Fassi, who was courted by the Stormers, but has signed a “multiyear” deal to remain at Kings Park.
Sharks to lose another top talent as speedster Abrahams signs for Lyon
Image: Gallo Images
The Sharks will lose another exciting talent at the end of the season as winger Thaakir Abrahams has signed a deal with Lyon.
Abrahams, 24, who can also play fullback, has signed a two-year deal with the French side and will join them at the beginning of July.
He is the third player who will leave the Durbanites at the end of the season as Siya Kolisi and Bok tighthead prop Thomas du Toit will also say their goodbyes.
“[He's] versatile, this pocket winger is a fast player endowed with often devastating support,” Lyon said about 1.74m, 76kg Abrahams.
“This season, he has scored four tries in eight games in the United Rugby Championship. Abrahams therefore knows European rugby well.
Scarlets down the Sharks despite the latter having their Boks back
