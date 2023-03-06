Rea Vaya drivers ‘to resume work today’
Commuters forced to use e-hailing services due to Piotrans workers’ action
Soweto bus commuters were left stranded on Monday morning while others resorted to using e-hailing services as hundreds of Rea Vaya buses were blocked from leaving the Dosbsonville depot.
Bus drivers from Piotrans (Pty) Ltd, the operating company contracted to Rea Vaya, downed their tools by blocking all the entrances to the Dobsonville depot with busses, demanding that they be paid their February salaries. This resulted in buses not running on Monday...
