‘We bring the best out of each other’: Sharks' scrumhalf Williams on rivalry with Hendrikse

One of Williams’s weapons to outclass his opponent is his speed.

It was on show again when the Paarl-born speedster burst through to score his team's first try in the Sharks's 31-24 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat of Ulster at Kings Park at the weekend.

Williams revealed he was not always among the fastest players and professional help from an expert took his running to another level.

“I only developed speed after school, and I have been working [on it] ever since but I've never been a professional athlete.

“I spent time with a professional coach who helps athletes. I would go back to Cape Town and spend my holidays doing speed training with him.

“Obviously, there are a lot of ways to develop speed but I would say 'hill training' [was a crucial aspect].”

The Sharks will be desperate to return to winning ways in the URC when they travel to meet the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, kickoff 2.30pm.

The Durban team is looking to cement a place in the top eight and book a spot in the quarterfinals. A top four finish will secure a home quarterfinal.

They are in the seventh place and will need to have an aggressive approach in the final four round-robin games to stand a chance of making the top four.