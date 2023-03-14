No luck for gambling addict sentenced to nine years after leave to appeal denied

Pathological gambler Cindy Saunders, who was sentenced last month to an effective nine years in prison for defrauding two companies out of almost R17m to fund her addiction, cannot appeal her sentence.
Durban commercial crime court magistrate Garth Davis this week refused to grant her leave to appeal to a higher court, saying no other court would come to her aid.
Last year, Saunders, 37, pleaded guilty to 45 counts of defrauding Nicolson Shipping, for whom she worked as an export controller, and another company, SK Boyz.
She committed the crimes in 2017 and 2018 and said she blew all the money at local casinos, on online gambling and paying off loan sharks.
None of the money was recovered.
Handing down sentence in February, magistrate Davis said some of the counts attracted a minimum sentence of 15 years because of the amounts involved.
However, he said there were substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentence, including evidence about her gambling addiction, her medical diagnosis as a pathological gambler and the steps she had taken since her arrest to address her issues and rehabilitate herself.
During the trial she was represented by attorney Carl van der Merwe and advocate Christo van Schalkwyk.
After she went to jail, she engaged the services of DMI Attorneys and advocate Paul Jorgensen to apply for leave to appeal.
In his ruling, Davis said Saunders’ legal team had said the court had failed to attach sufficient weight to her remorse, the effect of her father’s gambling had on her, that she had diminished responsibility, and had not considered the effect of her going to jail on her young children.
They argued she should have rather been given a sentence involving correctional supervision.
Davis, however, said her team was over-emphasising her personal circumstances over and above the seriousness of the offence and the interests of society.
“The offence she is convicted of is extremely serious. It is 45 counts of fraud in extremely large amounts committed in less than one year.
“The myth that those involved in serious large-scale theft or fraud and corruption are not really prison material or criminals needs to be dispelled.”
Regarding the effect on her children, Davis said social worker reports had indicated the children would be looked after by her husband and their grandparents.
He said he had also “inserted a safety valve”, namely that the department of social development appoint a designated social worker to ensure the children were properly cared for and remain in contact with their mother.
Davis said her addiction to gambling had also been taken into account and “even if it was pathological” it did not immunise her from the consequences of the massive, systematic frauds she perpetrated against the complainants.
He said Saunders had failed to show proper grounds that she had prospects of success on appeal.
