Lions keep it simple to win crucial URC match

The Lions have put themselves in contention for a playoff place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) after their impressive 32-28 away win at Benetton on Saturday.
With 20 minutes left in the game, in Treviso, Italy, the Lions were losing 28-13. However, the game would turn on its head in six minutes after the hour mark.
The Lions crossed the white line three times via Emmanuel Tshituka (2), and Rabz Maxwane. There was also a try from Quan Horn plus 12 points from the boot of scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba that secured the win.
The victory has taken the Lions to 38 points, and 11th place; three points behind the eighth-placed Sharks.
Lions mentor Ivan van Rooyen commended his team for the important win over Benetton, crediting them for sticking to the simple and direct game plan.
“To win any URC game is huge, but to win it away from home against a Benetton side that’s flying is big for us,” Van Rooyen told the media.
“To do it in this fashion is a huge compliment to the team. We said we can control the outcome of the game and not leave it to other people.
“When we got a little bit more direct and simplistic, I think that made a big difference. At halftime the message was to keep it simple, keep it basic. Well done to the guys. The second 40 minutes was a lot more direct, a lot more simple and clear,” he said.
Next for the Lions will be the task of taking on European giants Racing 92 in the Challenge Cup. The French side will visit Ellis Park on Saturday (6.30pm) for a Round of 16 match. The Lions arrive in SA today and will start their preparations for the match tomorrow.
“They are travelling and we are travelling back. It’s important for us to be accurate in training this week and start like a house on fire against them and put them under pressure.
“We don't have the luxury of splitting teams between URC and Challenge Cup. We spoke to the players about that. It is important for us to keep it simple and just prepare the guys as well as possible for Saturday,” Van Rooyen said.
Lions keep it simple to win crucial URC match
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
